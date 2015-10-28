CHICAGO Oct 28 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's $7.8 billion fiscal 2016 budget and a historic property tax increase to pay for public safety worker pensions easily cleared the city council on Wednesday.

Emanuel last month proposed a $543 million property tax hike phased in over four years, as well as fee increases and spending cuts in an attempt to fix a financial crisis linked to the city's $20 billion unfunded pension liability.

The 50-member council voted 36-14 for the budget and 35-15 for the property tax hike. (Reporting by Karen Pierog and Karl Plume; Editing by Matthew Lewis)