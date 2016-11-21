CHICAGO Nov 21 Chicago will maintain its
low-investment grade rating with its fiscal 2017 budget that
reduces a chronic deficit, but the city still faces pressures on
its credit quality due to pensions and other expenses, S&P
Global Ratings said on Monday.
The spending plan for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1
reduces Chicago's structural deficit to $137 million, the lowest
gap since 2011, S&P said in a report. While the budget
incorporates increased revenue as part of a plan to bolster the
city's four pension funds, that plan could be threatened by poor
investment returns by the retirement systems, the report added.
The city's pension costs are expected to increase starting
in 2022, when its payments will be based on the plan's goal of
bringing the systems to a 90 percent funded level over 40 years.
"Credit quality could be threatened if the measures taken to
date by the city prove insufficient to achieve structurally
balanced budgets in the next two years," S&P said.
Credit ratings for the nation's third-largest city have been
deteriorating due largely to an unfunded pension liability that
stood at $33.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2015.
S&P cited factors including unplanned pension funding
increases, public safety expenses, and a raise on reserve funds
for operating expenses, that could weaken the city's BBB-plus
general obligation rating.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel's $3.7 billion operating budget passed by
the city council last week includes the first phase of hiring
more than 900 police officers. That expense comes
after the council previously enacted major tax and fee increases
for pensions.
"We expect the city will structurally accommodate the added
expense of the additional new hires in upcoming budgets,
without sacrificing reserves or relying on other one-time budget
actions, and without widening the initial budget gap," said S&P,
which revised Chicago's rating outlook to stable from negative
in October.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)