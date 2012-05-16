May 16 A U.S. developer and a Canadian pension fund o n W ednesday announced plans to build a 45-story office tower in the West Loop in downtown Chicago, even though they have no tenants yet for the building, a $300 million project.

Ivanhoé Cambridge, the investment arm of Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and Houston-based developer Hines unveiled plans for a 900,000 square-foot skyscraper, one of the rare speculative buildings planned in the United States.

It will be the largest real estate project in started in Chicago in the past five years.

The investment is expected to close by the end of the month with the construction of a 1.5 acre public park to begin by year end. Construction of the tower, to be called River Point, will begin in about a year and will be ready for occupancy by 2016.

"It's a city and market that we have been monitoring for a long time," said Rita-Rose Gagné, Senior vice president, strategy, for Ivanhoé Cambridge, one of the world's 10 largest real estate companies, with assets of more than CAD30 billion.

The Chicago downtown office market has a vacancy rate of 13.4 percent, down from 14.4 percent in the first quarter 2010, according to CoStar Group Inc. That's above equilibrium point of about 9 percent where tenants and landlords have about the same power during lease negotiations.

In the West Loop, office vacancy was 13.6 in the first quarter 2012, down from 16.9 two years ago, according to CoStar.

"By the time we are ready to put the shovel in the ground, it won't be a spec building," said Jean-François Chapleau, Ivanhoe Cambridge vice President, Office Development, North America.

The City and the developers are in talks for some kind of tax relief or grants given the public park and the walkway to the waterfront, Chapleau said.

The third-largest U.S. city is home to 400 corporations, 29 on the Fortune 500 list.

Hines has developed 1,192 properties in 18 countries. It controlled assets valued at about $22.9 billion. (Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by David Gregorio)