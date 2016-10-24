CHICAGO Oct 24 The junk-rated Chicago Public
Schools will be selling up to $1 billion of new and refunding
bonds pending approval of its governing board later this week.
The nation's third-largest public school system wants to
issue up to $840 million of general obligation bonds to fund
capital improvements using a $45 million property tax hike
approved by the Chicago City Council last year. The district
also seeks to refund up to $160 million of older bonds,
according to the agenda released on Monday for the Chicago Board
of Education's Wednesday meeting.
The school board, appointed by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel,
gave initial approval in August to the sale of $945 million of
new money bonds.
CPS is struggling with escalating pension payments that will
jump to about $720 million this fiscal year from $676 million in
fiscal 2016, as well as drained reserves and debt dependency. As
a result, the district's credit ratings have fallen deeper into
the junk category, most recently with a downgrade from Moody's
Investors Service.
The muni market has demanded fat yields for CPS
debt. Even a private sale of $150 million of 30-year
GO bonds by CPS in July to J.P. Morgan came at a 7.25 percent
yield, which was 513 basis points over the yield for AAA-rated
bonds on Municipal Market Data's (MMD) benchmark scale.
In the most recent secondary market trading of the bonds,
the spread narrowed to a still-sizeable 374 basis points over
the scale, according to MMD.
Meanwhile, uncertainties lurk for CPS. A proposed four-year
contract that averted a teachers' strike earlier this month must
still be ratified by the entire Chicago Teachers Union. New
money for classrooms under the tentative deal will flow from
surplus property taxes generated by city economic development
districts, a nonrecurring revenue source.
The school district's $5.46 billion operating budget
includes a one-time, $215 million state of Illinois pension
contribution that is contingent on the legislature's passage of
major state-wide pension reforms by January.
The district on Friday released enrollment figures showing
381,349 students, a drop of nearly 11,000 from the 2015-16
school year.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)