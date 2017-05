CHICAGO Jan 27 The financially ailing Chicago Public Schools (CPS) pulled Wednesday's $875 million bond sale and will evaluate the timing on a day-to-day basis, a school official said.

Ron DeNard, senior vice president of finance, said the delay was recommended by the district's financial advisers.

"The situation is dynamic, and giving investors more time will be of benefit to CPS," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)