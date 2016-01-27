(Recasts with impact of bankruptcy proposal, adds comments from
Chicago CFO, portfolio managers, CPS finance official)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Jan 27 The Chicago Public Schools (CPS)
postponed Wednesday's planned $875 million bond sale that became
tainted by bankruptcy talk for the financially ailing district.
Carole Brown, the city of Chicago's chief financial officer,
said the delay will give investors more time to evaluate the
district's credit and the structure and terms of the
"junk"-rated general obligation bond deal.
"There will be a 'go, no go' decision evaluation day-to-day
until they're in the market," she told reporters on a conference
call.
A proposal pushed by Illinois Republican lawmakers last week
for a state takeover and potential bankruptcy filing for the
school system made some investors skittish.
Governor Bruce Rauner backed the proposal.
Nicholos Venditti, a portfolio manager at Thornburg
Investment Management, said investors became concerned about how
much they could recover on their investment should the district
file for bankruptcy, which is currently not authorized by
Illinois law.
"Bankruptcy talk a week ago is probably the biggest mistake
that could ever been made," he said.
Dan Solender, head municipal portfolio manager at Lord
Abbett, said the bankruptcy proposal was "a strange thing" to
pop up ahead of the bond pricing.
"Clearly, they couldn't get enough people interested (in the
bonds) at this point," he said.
The nation's third-largest public school system is
struggling with a structural budget deficit of at least $1
billion and cash-flow that is dependent on borrowing. Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the schools, and leaders of the
Democratic-controlled state legislature quickly rejected the
Republicans' plan, making it unlikely any bills would advance.
A pre-pricing marketing scale circulated by underwriters on
Tuesday for the bonds showed yields topping out at 7.75 percent
with coupons of 7.25 percent for bonds due in 2041 and 7 percent
for bonds due in 2044. That yield indicated a so-called credit
spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield
scale of as much as 506 basis points.
"We absolutely had indications of interest at those prices,"
said Ron DeNard, senior vice president of finance at CPS.
The spread was wider than the 464 basis-point spread the
school system's 19-year bonds were fetching in secondary market
trading last week.
In the district's $275.6 million GO bond sale last April, the
spread for 20-year bonds was only 285 basis points.
Chicago Board of Education's bond issue includes a refunding
and restructuring of outstanding debt to convert variable-rate
bonds to fixed rate and to push out maturities on other bonds to
free up money for the school system's sagging budget. The issue
will also raise money to cover fees to terminate interest rate
swaps related to the variable-rate debt.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)