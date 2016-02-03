CHICAGO Feb 3 Yields in the Chicago Board of
Education's downsized $675 million bond sale on Wednesday topped
out at a hefty 8.50 percent, according to a preliminary pricing
scale obtained by Reuters.
The "junk"-rated general obligation bonds due in 2044 carry
a 7 percent coupon. The 8.50 percent yield is 580 basis points
over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale.
Bonds due in 2026 were initially priced with a 7.75 percent
yield, which is a 607 basis-point spread over the scale.
The size of the tax-exempt portion of the deal was reduced
from a previous total of $795.5 million of tax-free bonds. The
school district had indicated it was also selling $79.5 million
of taxable bonds, bringing the original total to $875 million.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)