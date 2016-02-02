U.S. to release grant funds for California transit project
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it will release grant funds for a project to electrify a northern California transit project.
CHICAGO Feb 2 The Chicago Public Schools will cut about $165 million from its current budget through layoffs and lower pension contributions after its contract offer to teachers was rejected on Monday, school CEO Forrest Claypool said on Tuesday.
He also said the district intended to sell around $875 million of bonds in the municipal market on Wednesday after a week's delay.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
PURCHASE, N.Y., May 22 Morgan Stanley's executive compensation plan received the support of over 90 percent of its shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in its Purchase, New York wealth management headquarters on Monday.