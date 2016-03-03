(Repeating story sent earlier to additional subscribers)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, March 3 Chicago's cash-starved public
schools' district may be choked off from more loans and find
itself unable to meet a $676 million pension payment in June
because of a deepening legal dispute with Illinois' governor.
The state's school board, stocked with Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner's appointees, is expected to declare Chicago's
school system in "financial difficulty" as early as April under
an Illinois law authorizing state takeovers of financially
distressed school systems. Rauner, who is seeking to take over
the schools' district, contends that finding would bar the
nation's third-largest public school system from further
borrowing.
Chicago Public Schools (CPS), which only just borrowed $725
million through a bond sale, says it is exempt from the law,
thus keeping Rauner and his State Board of Education from
dictating financial decisions involving the system, including
its ability to borrow additional funds.
CPS plans to tap an existing $370 million credit line with
Barclays Bank to help pay its June 30 pension obligation,
according to Moody's Investors Service analyst Mark Lazarus. But
that could also be in jeopardy because of Rauner's stance.
The district has indicated a need to sell more debt, but
that seems unlikely now. "I'd say it's dangerous to issue it,
and it would be more dangerous to buy it," said Richard
Ciccerone, who heads Merritt Research Services, a Chicago-based
municipal credit data company.
CPS already carries a $6.2 billion debt load, and its
finances remain precarious after February's borrowing. In that
bond offering, the system disclosed it expected to have only $24
million in operating revenue when its fiscal year ends June 30.
Budget cuts announced by CPS CEO Forrest Claypool since then
could grow that balance to as much as $118 million, according to
Moody's.
Still, that wouldn't represent much of a cash cushion given
that more than 40 percent of the cuts are not guaranteed and
this is a schools' district with a $5.7 billion annual budget.
CPS aims to save $65 million by reducing its contribution to
teachers' pension payments by 7 percent but teachers have
threatened to strike over the issue in April, likely leaving a
state labor panel or the courts to decide the legality of that
cut.
Since January, Rauner has staged a running attack on CPS and
Chicago's Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the school
district. "They've misspent hundreds of millions of dollars, and
they hurt their students and their teachers as a result," Rauner
told reporters at a news conference in Chicago last month.
As justification for a state takeover, Rauner's office cited
Illinois law permitting the State Board of Education to seize
control of financially troubled school systems and to block new
borrowing. Claypool insists CPS is exempt, but Rauner's office
claims the exemption no longer exists because it is based on an
obsolete part of the law.
"If it determined that any school district was in financial
duress, the state board has the right, the legal authority, to
block any debt offerings," Rauner said.
The dispute itself could prevent CPS from selling bonds,
according to legal experts. That is because lawyers representing
the system likely cannot issue a clean opinion on the district's
debt offering as legal, valid and enforceable, a necessary
assurance for investors.
Any plausible question about the validity of the debt would
probably prevent attorneys from giving such an unqualified
opinion, said Clayton Gillette, a professor of local government
law at the NYU School of Law.
Without that, the bonds probably will not be marketable, he
said. Even if the offering could be sold, investors would demand
very high rates as compensation for the risk, Gillette added.
"So at the very least (CPS) is going to end up paying more,"
Gillette said.
Already, CPS has struggled in the bond market. The district
pulled back an $875 million long-term junk-rated bond issue in
January, ultimately selling only $725 million of bonds on Feb.
3. To attract investors, CPS needed to offer an 8.50 percent
rate on most of the bonds, up from the 7.75 percent they were
aiming for in January. The total cost to retire the bonds
through maturity in 2044 is about $1.9 billion.
Nearly 80 percent of proceeds from February's bond issue was
earmarked to boost operating cash - a troubling sign for bond
investors.
"If an entity depends on market access to pay bills, that to
us is effectively insolvent," said Triet Nguyen, who tracks
distressed municipal bond credits at financial services company
NewOak Capital in New York.
Nguyen said that happened with Puerto Rico, which like CPS
relied on bond sales for liquidity. The U.S. territory, which
has not been able to sell municipal bonds since 2014, has
defaulted on some debt and is seeking restructuring help from
the U.S. Congress.
"There's a high probability this could happen [in Chicago],
particularly under the backdrop of such vocal criticism from the
governor," Nguyen said.
The district's lack of market access could make banks wary
of extending any new credit too, he said.
With uncertainty about its prospects rising, CPS also could
hit a ceiling on the interest rate it can pay for its long-term
borrowing. A state law forbids long-term public borrowing at a
rate over 9 percent - just half a percentage point above the top
rate in February's bond sale.
"They don't have much room for any future borrowing," said
Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, a nonpartisan
Chicago-based financial watchdog group that tracks CPS finances.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog; Editing by David
Greising and Martin Howell)