CHICAGO, April 1 The Illinois State Board of Education lacks the authority to block the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools from borrowing, according to the state attorney general.

In an opinion dated Thursday, Attorney General Lisa Madigan concluded that the nation's third-largest public school system is excluded from provisions in Illinois law allowing the state board to demand a financial plan from financially struggling school districts and prevent new debt issuance. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)