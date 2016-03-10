By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO, March 10
CHICAGO, March 10 The Chicago school district on
Thursday sued its former chief, who pleaded guilty last year to
her role in a kickback scheme, and owners of two education
training firms, seeking more than $65 million in damages.
The civil lawsuit was filed in Cook County Circuit Court as
the third largest U.S. school district faces a cash crunch in
June when a big teachers' pension payment is due, and a possible
teachers' strike before the school year ends.
Barbara Byrd-Bennett, the former Chicago Public Schools
chief executive, pleaded guilty in November to one count of wire
fraud in a case involving $2 million in kickbacks and bribes she
agreed to accept in exchange for a lucrative contract to train
Chicago school principals.
The lawsuit also named Gary Solomon and Thomas Vranas, and
their SUPES and Synesi education training firms which had won
the contract. Solomon and Vranas have also been charged with
crimes in the kickback case and their cases are pending.
"With scarce resources, staff furloughs and painful budget
cuts, CPS is keeping a close watch on every dollar," Forrest
Claypool, who took over as the district's CEO in July, said in a
statement.
"Barbara Byrd-Bennett and her co-conspirators knew the
district's dire straits and still concocted this scheme to
divert needed resources away from classrooms and line their own
pockets," he added.
Byrd-Bennett's attorney did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Claypool told school principals on Wednesday to curb
spending because the district did not have enough money to get
through the school year, as it is due to pay $700 million into
the teachers' pension fund this summer.
With its debt rating at "junk" status, the district would
have to pay very high interest rates if it were to issue bonds
to resolve its cash crunch.
The district has more than 600 schools and 435,000 students.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Additional reporting by Fiona
Ortiz; Editing by Richard Chang)