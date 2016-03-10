(Adds school CEO comments from press conference)

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, March 10 The Chicago Public Schools on Thursday sued its former chief and two educational training firms seeking more than $65 million in damages as the district scrounges for cash to make a big pension payment.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Cook County Circuit Court against Barbara Byrd-Bennett, the district's former chief executive, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of wire fraud in a case involving $2 million in kickbacks and bribes she agreed to accept in exchange for a lucrative contract to train Chicago school principals.

The lawsuit also named Gary Solomon and Thomas Vranas, and their SUPES and Synesi education training firms, which had won the contract. Solomon and Vranas have also been charged with crimes in the kickback case and their cases are pending. Byrd-Bennett's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Forrest Claypool, who took over as school CEO in July, said while the lawsuit will not help the district's immediate financial problems, Illinois law allows it to go after "fraudulently" obtained funds.

"The bottom line is to track and find every single dollar that is available. That money is owed to the children of Chicago," Claypool told reporters.

He added that despite rounds of spending cuts, including three recently announced unpaid furlough days for school staff, CPS "is in a dire financial situation."

Claypool said CPS was conserving cash and looking to all of its available funds, including a bank line of credit, to make a nearly $700 million pension payment on June 30. On Wednesday, the district instructed school principals to slow down their spending.

The nation's third-largest public school system has not released an updated cash flow projection since it disclosed to bond investors last month that it expected to end fiscal 2016 on June 30 with a cash balance of just $24 million.

The "junk"-rated district is struggling with a $1.1 billion structural budget deficit caused largely by escalating annual pension payments. The Chicago Teachers Union, whose members have authorized a future strike, has set what it called "a showdown" with CPS on April 1.

Claypool said the district is monitoring the situation but expects students and teachers to be in class that day.

The district has more than 600 schools and 435,000 students. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)