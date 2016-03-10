(Adds school CEO comments from press conference)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, March 10 The Chicago Public Schools on
Thursday sued its former chief and two educational training
firms seeking more than $65 million in damages as the district
scrounges for cash to make a big pension payment.
The civil lawsuit was filed in Cook County Circuit Court
against Barbara Byrd-Bennett, the district's former chief
executive, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of wire
fraud in a case involving $2 million in kickbacks and bribes she
agreed to accept in exchange for a lucrative contract to train
Chicago school principals.
The lawsuit also named Gary Solomon and Thomas Vranas, and
their SUPES and Synesi education training firms, which had won
the contract. Solomon and Vranas have also been charged with
crimes in the kickback case and their cases are pending.
Byrd-Bennett's attorney did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Forrest Claypool, who took over as school CEO in July, said
while the lawsuit will not help the district's immediate
financial problems, Illinois law allows it to go after
"fraudulently" obtained funds.
"The bottom line is to track and find every single dollar
that is available. That money is owed to the children of
Chicago," Claypool told reporters.
He added that despite rounds of spending cuts, including
three recently announced unpaid furlough days for school staff,
CPS "is in a dire financial situation."
Claypool said CPS was conserving cash and looking to all of
its available funds, including a bank line of credit, to make a
nearly $700 million pension payment on June 30. On Wednesday,
the district instructed school principals to slow down their
spending.
The nation's third-largest public school system has not
released an updated cash flow projection since it disclosed to
bond investors last month that it expected to end fiscal 2016 on
June 30 with a cash balance of just $24 million.
The "junk"-rated district is struggling with a $1.1 billion
structural budget deficit caused largely by escalating annual
pension payments. The Chicago Teachers Union, whose members have
authorized a future strike, has set what it called "a showdown"
with CPS on April 1.
Claypool said the district is monitoring the situation but
expects students and teachers to be in class that day.
The district has more than 600 schools and 435,000 students.
