CHICAGO, July 13 Chicago's cash-strapped public
schools will be able to raise cash in the capital markets after
the nation's third-largest public school system unveils a
balanced budget in August, the district's top official said on
Wednesday.
Forrest Claypool, Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Public
School (CPS) was short on details to achieving a balanced budget
but said the full spending plan would be out next month.
CPS, which must erase a lingering $300 million deficit for
the fiscal year that began July 1, also faces the possibility
that a $215 million boost in Illinois funding for teacher
pensions may not happen.
Claypool announced the baseline per pupil would be $4,087,
matching the level in place since February after a round of
spending cuts.
"One of the reasons it was so important to balance the
budget was to make it clear to the credit markets we are worth
the credit risk," Claypool told reporters.
He said CPS would use proceeds from bond sales to repair and
improve its facilities, but not for operating expenses. Claypool
also said CPS could use a new $45 million property tax increase
approved by the Chicago City Council in October to help pay off
the debt. The "junk"-rated district paid a huge penalty for its
last sale in the U.S. municipal bond market in February when
investors demanded an 8.5 percent rate on most of the tax-exempt
bonds.
The district will continue to rely on a bank line of credit
for cash-flow purposes, according to Claypool, who said he was
confident CPS will be able to renew for fiscal 2017 the $870
million credit line it fully tapped in late June for its pension
payment.
The Illinois Legislature last month agreed to let CPS hike
property taxes by $250 million and give the district a one-time
$215 million state contribution exclusively for pensions. But
enactment of the latter is contingent on the passage of major
statewide pension reform, which was made increasingly difficult
by recent Illinois Supreme Court rulings blocking retirement
benefits cuts for public sector workers.
Another unknown for CPS is ongoing negotiations for a new
teachers' contract. Claypool said it was time for teachers to be
part of the solution for balancing the district's budget, but
declined to discuss specifics.
The Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey said
in a statement that CPS is relying on a short-term fix from the
state instead of "sustainable, progressive revenue" to keep
operating.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)