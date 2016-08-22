CHICAGO Aug 22 The cash-strapped Chicago public
school system will rely on a $1.55 billion line of credit in
fiscal 2017 to boost cash flow, up from $1.065 billion in fiscal
2016, according to a briefing document released by the district
on Monday.
The bigger credit line will be on the agenda for the Chicago
Board of Education's Wednesday meeting, along with a $5.4
billion operating budget, a $250 million property tax hike
earmarked for teacher pensions and authorization to issue up to
$945 million of general obligation bonds for capital projects.
The nation's third-largest public school district said it
needs access to $485 million more in short-term funding as it
ends the practice of restructuring outstanding bonds to push off
debt payments and because its receipt of property taxes will be
a few weeks later next year.
Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said it was working to finalize
deals with lenders. Interest costs for the credit lines are
budgeted at $34 million in fiscal 2017. The district tapped a
bank line of credit in June to complete a $676 million fiscal
2016 contribution to its teachers' pension fund.
Escalating pension payments, drained reserves and debt
dependency have pushed CPS' credit ratings to junk. As a result,
investors have demanded hefty yields for the district's bonds.
The proposed budget to be voted on by the board of
education, appointed by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, relies on
optimistic assumptions of union give backs and added funding
support from Illinois' gridlocked state government.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bill Trott)