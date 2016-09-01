CHICAGO, Sept 1 S&P Global Ratings warned on
Thursday that the Chicago public school system's B-plus credit
rating could fall deeper into the junk level due to its
"extremely weak" cash position.
"Unless (the Chicago Board of Education) achieves what we
view as a credible and sustainable long-term solution to its
financial pressures while continuing to demonstrate that it can
fund its cash-flow needs, further downgrades are possible," the
credit rating agency said in a statement.
S&P affirmed a B-plus rating for the Chicago Public Schools'
(CPS) outstanding general obligation bonds and assigned the
rating to $150 million of bonds the district privately placed
with J.P. Morgan in late July. But that rating
remained on S&P's watch list for a potential downgrade over the
coming months.
The nation's third-largest public school system has been
struggling with escalating pension payments, drained reserves
and debt dependency.
Its board of education, appointed by Chicago Mayor Rahm
Emanuel, signed off last month on a $5.46 billion fiscal 2017
operating budget, $250 million property tax hike, and a
borrowing plan that calls for up to $945 million of long-term
bonds and $1.55 billion of short-term debt for cash flow
purposes.
S&P said it could drop the rating multiple notches if CPS is
unable to obtain credit lines to aid cash flow. A downgrade
would also be likely if $215 million in state funding does not
materialize, it added.
As part of a six-month Illinois budget deal finalized in
June, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-led
legislature agreed to steer $215 million to CPS on a one-time
basis for pension costs on the condition that lawmakers finalize
a statewide pension reform package by January.
CPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)