By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Jan 20 Illinois' two top Republican
legislators said on Wednesday they will introduce legislation
soon to let the state take over the cash-strapped Chicago public
school system, permit the district to file for municipal
bankruptcy and eventually allow for city-wide school board
elections.
The plan has the backing of Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner, who has embraced allowing local governments facing
financial turmoil to file for bankruptcy. But it is strongly
opposed by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the city's
schools, the Chicago Teachers Union, and by Democratic leaders,
who control the legislature.
Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno and House Minority
Leader Jim Durkin, both Republican allies of Rauner, said a new
approach is needed to rescue the Chicago Public Schools
(CPS)from financial mismanagement and near collapse.
Rauner told reporters Emanuel has failed to address the
school district's fiscal woes over the nearly five years he has
been mayor. (youtu.be/Lhl41tAjywQ)
"His message to us in state government has been for months,
'We have a crisis. We need $500 million. We want the state to
give it to us.' That's not a reasonable message. That's not a
reasonable request," Rauner said.
The nation's third-largest school system has a structural
budget deficit topping $1 billion and credit ratings that have
fallen deep into the "junk" level.
The district's current budget has a $480 million gap that
officials hope to fill with bigger pension funding support from
the state. But the plan has become entangled in a state budget
stalemate between Rauner and Democrats.
The Republicans' plan would amend an existing law permitting
state oversight of fiscally troubled schools to include CPS and
allow for an independent authority to run the district, while
making it clear the state is not liable for school debt. Once
solvency is regained, an elected school board would take
control.
The plan would also open the door to Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy while protecting general obligation bondholders with
a statutory lien.
"The mayor is 100 percent opposed to Governor Rauner's
'plan' to drive CPS bankrupt," Emanuel spokeswoman Kelley Quinn
said in a statement, adding that the state has been
shortchanging Chicago students.
House Speaker Michael Madigan rejected the plan, pointing to
Michigan's takeover of the city of Flint, which has led to a
health crisis from lead-tainted water.
"The disaster in Flint, Michigan, is a very timely example
of how reckless decisions just to save a buck can have
devastating consequences on children and families," Madigan said
in a statement.
Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, said
the Republicans' "mean-spirited" plan is not going to happen.
CPS has scheduled an $875 million bond sale for next week,
partly to free up revenue for its sagging budget.
