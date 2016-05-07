(Adds statements from governor's office, Chicago Public
Schools)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO May 6 Chicago's cash-strapped public
school district is not in sufficiently bad financial shape to
warrant a state takeover, according to an Illinois State Board
of Education staff report.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner launched a probe of the
nation's third-largest school system in February, contending it
could lead to state oversight and a suspension of borrowing at
debt-dependent, "junk"-rated Chicago Public Schools (CPS).
However, the report from state school Superintendent Tony
Smith, posted on the board's website ahead of a monthly meeting
scheduled for Wednesday, said CPS does not meet "any of the
criteria" to be certified in financial difficulty.
"The district has not realized two consecutive years of
negative operating fund balances nor is it forecasted in this
model," the report stated.
It noted that negative operating balances are possible in
fiscal 2018 and 2019.
"It's clear in our analysis CPS has financial challenges and
a spending problem," state board spokeswoman Laine Evans said on
Friday. "However, at this time they do not meet the criteria for
certification of financial difficulty, as defined per statute.
ISBE will continue to monitor the situation and the district's
finances.
The state education board's recommendation undercuts a
series of strident remarks made by Republican Rauner in January
and February, asserting at one point the school system faced a
"financial disaster" that would prevent it from remaining
solvent through the end of its fiscal year in June.
The staff report also comes as Illinois remains in a
crippling 11-month budget deadlock between Rauner and Democrats
who control the state legislature. The impasse has hit the
state's higher education and social service systems particularly
hard. Illinois is the only U.S. state without a full operating
budget.
Rauner's office continued to insist on Friday that CPS is in
a financial mess.
"You don't need an actuary or an accountant to know CPS has
financial problems, otherwise the district wouldn't be
repeatedly asking the state for an additional half a billion
dollars. It's clear the district is in financial distress," said
Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly in a statement.
CPS said the report vindicated the district.
"This decision demonstrates that Governor Rauner's attempts
to drive CPS into bankruptcy are misguided and wrong. While CPS
faces a $1 billion budget deficit next year, it can be solved if
we all work together, as we are committed to doing," said a
statement from CPS spokeswoman Emily Bittner.
The deficit is mostly due to escalating annual pension
payments that will reach $676 million this fiscal year, which
ends June 30. The district's efforts to gain an additional $480
million in state dollars to pay its pension bill became
entangled in the ongoing impasse between Rauner and Democrats.
CPS officials, who have maintained the district is exempt
under Illinois law from state oversight, are calling for a
revamp of the state school funding formula to ensure poor
children are not short-changed.
The decision not to declare the district in financial
difficulty could suggest recognition by the Rauner-appointed
state school board that it lacked proper legal footing to take
over CPS in the first place, a Democratic legislative source
said.
In April, Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued an
opinion that the state lacks the authority to take control of
the school system's finances, including its ability to borrow to
help fund operational costs.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)