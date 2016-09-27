(Adds statement from CPS)
CHICAGO, Sept 26 Moody's Investors Service
dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education
deeper into the junk level on Monday, citing the school
district's liquidity and budget woes.
The downgrade to B3 with a negative outlook from B2 is due
to the district's "increasingly precarious liquidity position
and acute need for cash flow borrowing to support ongoing
operations," Moody's said in a statement.
The nation's third-largest public school system has $6.8
billion of general obligation bonds outstanding. The Chicago
Public Schools (CPS) is struggling with escalating pension
payments that will jump to about $720 million this fiscal year
from $676 million in fiscal 2016, as well as drained reserves
and debt dependency.
Moody's said the district has a "deepening structural
deficit," as well as spending plans dependent on "unrealistic
expectations" of financial assistance from the state of
Illinois. The $5.46 billion fiscal 2017 budget includes a
one-time $215 million infusion of state money contingent on the
Illinois legislature's passage of state-wide pension reform by
January.
The spending plan also banks on teachers agreeing to
relinquish 7 percent of their earnings to devote to pensions, a
proposal that was soundly rejected by a Chicago Teachers Union
bargaining team in February.
Moody's noted the power of the union to impede cost cutting.
On Monday, the teachers' union announced overwhelming support by
its members for a strike.
The credit rating agency said the rating could fall even
further down the junk scale should the district fail to make
debt service or pension payments on schedule.
Ron DeNard, the district's senior vice president of finance,
called Moody's an "outlier," as the school system's credit
ratings with Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings are two notches
higher, though still in the junk category.
"CPS's budget has improved over last year, with more than
$600 million in new revenue commitments and more than $200
million in structural reductions since their last rating," he
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Leslie
Adler)