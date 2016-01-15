(Adds comment from school official)
CHICAGO Jan 15 Standard & Poor's on Friday
dropped the credit rating for the financially struggling Chicago
Board of Education deeper into "junk" ahead of the school
district's $875 million bond sale slated for later this month.
S&P cut the rating two notches to B-plus, while warning it
could fall even further if the nation's third-largest school
district fails to beef up cash flow to cover costs.
"The rating action reflects our view of the board's low
liquidity and significant reliance on market access to continue
supporting operating and debt-service expenses," S&P analyst
Jennifer Boyd said in a statement.
She added that "adverse business, financial, or economic
conditions will likely impair the board's capacity or
willingness to meet its financial commitments."
The district has been selling tax anticipation notes,
including $935 million last year, to boost cash flow in the
current fiscal year. Still S&P said the Chicago Public Schools
(CPS) expects to end fiscal 2016 with just $33 million in its
coffers.
The rating agency also noted that the $5.7 billion CPS
budget continues to rely on $480 million in pension funding from
Illinois that remains entangled in a state budget impasse, as
well as $334 million in one-time revenue from reserves and bond
restructurings.
The upcoming general obligation bonds sale scheduled to
price the week of Jan. 25 through JPMorgan includes a refunding
and restructuring of outstanding debt to convert variable-rate
bonds to fixed rate and to push out maturities on other bonds
to free up money for the school system's budget. The issue will
also raise money to cover fees to terminate interest rate swaps
related to the variable-rate debt.
The school district also faces the possibility of a strike
after teachers overwhelmingly voted last month in favor of the
move.
Ron DeNard, the district's senior vice president of finance,
said CPS is focused on resolving its financial woes and
continues to push for "fair funding" from the state.
"As long as CPS educates 20 percent of the state's students,
but receives 15 percent of the state's education funding, we
will face a significant budget gap," he said in a statement.
Last month, Moody's Investors Service downgraded CPS to B1
from Ba3. The district also has a "junk" rating
from Fitch Ratings.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)