HOUSTON Feb 10 Chicago cash gasoline differentials plunged 16 cents per gallon on Friday as interest in winter grade fuel fell sharply while supply was ample, traders said.

Chicago cycles will switch to other seasonal grades next month, which traders said would likely boost values.

"This is just a real rough patch of the year for Chicago gasoline," a Midwest trader said on Friday.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)