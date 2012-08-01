BRIEF-Hilton announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock
Aug 1 Chicago O'Hare International Airport is planning to sell $443.3 million of passenger facility charge revenue refunding bonds during the week of Aug. 20, said a market source on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $329.6 million of bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax and $113.7 million of bonds not subject to the AMT.
Citigroup is the lead manager on the sale.
* Innsuites Hospitality - sold innsuites Ontario California Hotel and suites property for $17.5 million paying off total debt of approximately $7.2 million