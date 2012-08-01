Aug 1 Chicago O'Hare International Airport will
sell nearly $1.2 billion of revenue refunding bonds in two deals
in August, said market sources on Wednesday.
The first sale is for $729 million of general airport senior
lien revenue refunding bonds and is slated to price during the
week of Aug. 6 through lead manager Barclays.
The sale consists of $446 million of series 2012A bonds and
$251 million of series 2012B bonds, both subject to the
alternative minimum tax (AMT), according to the preliminary
official statement.
It also includes $32 million series 2012C bonds not subject
to the AMT.
During the week of Aug. 20, the airport will sell $443.3
million of passenger facility charge revenue refunding bonds
through Citigroup.
That sale consists of $329.6 million of AMT bonds and $113.7
million non-AMT bonds.
Last week, Standard & Poor's Ratings Service revised its
A-minus rating outlook to stable from positive on the airport's
third-lien general revenue bonds and stand-alone passenger
facility charge bonds.
The outlook revision reflected concerns about a $2.3 billion
modernization program and broader economic uncertainties,
including a possible stagnation in the number of passenger
boardings, S&P said.
In addition, the rating agency was also concerned about what
form American Airlines will take once it emerges from
bankruptcy.
Fitch Ratings last week also revised the airport's general
airport second lien bonds rating outlook to stable from
negative, while the outlook on the general airport senior lien
bonds outlook remains negative.
On July 20, Moody's Investors Service cut its rating to A2
from A1 on the airport's third lien general airport revenue,
affecting about $6.5 billion of debt.