CHICAGO May 19 The Illinois Senate's Republican
leader said on Tuesday that lawmakers in her party want to help
Chicago address a looming $550 million pension payment increase
in the waning days of the legislative session.
"We'd like to be partners in trying to fix that situation
as well," Christine Radogno told reporters at a news conference
at the state capitol in Springfield aimed at pushing Democrats
who control the House and Senate to negotiate ways to reform and
balance the state's ailing budget.
Radogno's spokeswoman, Patty Schuh, said Republican leaders
have met with Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's staff, but
she declined to discuss what fixes are under consideration.
Chicago's sagging finances - which have been severely
strained by a $20 billion unfunded pension liability, coupled
with a recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling preventing
reductions in public worker pensions - prompted Moody's
Investors Service on May 12 to lower the city's bond rating to
junk status. The action triggered $2.2 billion in potentially
accelerated debt payments by the city and was followed by rating
downgrades of Chicago by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
The Moody's downgrade led the city to delay an initial bond
deal scheduled for Tuesday that is part of the mayor's plan to
convert $800 million of variable-rate general obligation bonds
to fixed-rate instruments by mid-June in order to end
interest-rate swaps, a city official said late on Monday.
"We are evaluating specific options to achieve the lowest
borrowing cost for Chicago taxpayers in light of the action
Moody's took last week," the official said.
During his recent re-election campaign, Emanuel, who began
his second term as mayor on Monday, suggested a restructuring of
the state-mandated $550 million hike in contributions to the
city's police and fire retirement funds due in 2016.
With the legislative session scheduled to end on May 31,
Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told reporters
that Democrats need to stop playing politics and start serious
work on the fiscal 2016 budget.
"The Democrats are desperate for revenue," Radogno said.
"The problem is we're desperate for reform. And, there's not
going be revenue before there is reform."
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has proposed a $32 billion
general funds budget that relies on $6.6 billion in spending
cuts.
Representatives of House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate
President John Cullerton, both Chicago Democrats, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)