CHICAGO Aug 4 Prices for Chicago general obligation bonds rose in secondary market trading on Thursday as the municipal market welcomed Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to shore up the city's biggest retirement fund.

The price improvement narrowed the spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale for some Chicago bonds by about 20 basis points although the city's spreads remained hefty at 241 or 253 basis points, according to MMD analyst Daniel Berger.

He added that Chicago's yield spreads over the scale are also much wider than Illinois', which has the widest spreads among the 50 states at 180 basis points for 30-year bonds.

Emanuel told an investor conference on Wednesday that he is pursuing city council approval for a water and sewer tax to save Chicago's municipal pension fund from insolvency within 10 years.

The rescue plan for the municipal system follows previous action by the city to boost funding for police and fire pensions through a phased-in $543 million property tax increase, and its laborers' system through a hike in a telephone surcharge.

"Look the good news is that they are taking a step. This by no means solves the problems, but it is a great start," said Nicholos Venditti, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

Chicago's $33.8 billion unfunded pension liability has weighed on the city's credit ratings, which span from low investment grade to "junk."

"It's a positive development," said Arlene Bohner, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, which rates Chicago GO bonds BBB-minus with a negative outlook.

She added the plan appears to be both sustainable and affordable, although there might be some implementation risk. In addition to city council approval, the Illinois Legislature needs to approve a new funding schedule for the pension system.

John Miller, co-head of fixed income at Chicago-based Nuveen Asset Management, said the mayor's pension fix should enable the city to retain its investment-grade ratings.

"The blueprint is there now," he said. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)