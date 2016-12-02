CHICAGO Dec 1 Chicago's plan to save two of its
pension funds from insolvency passed the Illinois House on
Thursday, but stalled in the Senate, which did not call the bill
for a vote.
The measure, which passed 91-16 in the House, could be voted
on in the Senate before a new legislature takes office in
January.
"We remain interested in the legislation and we'll look for
an opportunity to take it up in the near future," said John
Patterson, a spokesman for Senate President John Cullerton, a
Chicago Democrat.
The legislature ended its fall session on Thursday without
making progress on a full-year budget or state-wide pension
reforms.
The bill creates a new funding plan for Chicago's municipal
and laborers retirement systems, which are projected to run out
of money in the coming decade. The city enacted a water and
sewer usage tax and a telephone surcharge to raise money to put
the pension funds on a path to be 90 percent funded in 40 years.
The action brought Chicago stable outlooks on its credit
ratings from S&P and Fitch Ratings.
Credit ratings for the nation's third-largest city have been
deteriorating largely due to an unfunded pension liability that
stood at $33.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2015 for Chicago's
four retirement systems.
In the House debate on the bill, Republican Representative
Jeanne Ives said Chicago taxpayers will be unable to afford the
higher funding demanded under the plan and that passing the bill
would allow the city to blame the state for future tax increases
for pensions.
"I think it's a marginal solution to a very severe problem,"
she said.
Bill sponsor House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, a
Democrat, said legislative approval was needed because the state
ultimately controls public pension systems.
City officials have acknowledged that more money will be
needed starting in 2023 when payments will reach actuarially
required levels.
In March, the task of fixing the city's pensions became
harder after the Illinois Supreme Court threw out a 2014 state
law that reduced benefits and increased city and worker
contributions to the municipal and laborers' funds.
Chicago has also taken action to boost funding for police
and fire pensions through a phased-in $543 million property tax
increase.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)