By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, March 24 The Illinois Supreme Court on
Thursday delivered a fiscally jolting but not surprising hit to
Chicago by invalidating a 2014 state law aimed at boosting the
sinking finances of two city pension funds, saying the law
violated pension protections in the state's constitution.
The decision by the seven-member court to uphold a lower
court ruling was an expected blow to the law that would have
increased municipal worker and laborer pension contributions and
ended a compounding 3 percent annual increase for retirees.
The court did not dispute arguments that a fiscal crisis
could make the funds insolvent, but said higher pension premiums
and reduced retiree benefits impaired public-pension rights
guaranteed by the constitution.
Those "annuity reducing provisions contravene the pension
protection clause's absolute prohibition against diminishment of
pension benefits and exceed the General Assembly's authority,"
Justice Mary Jane Theis wrote in the court's opinion.
The decision, with five justices concurring and none
dissenting, was expected after the court used the same legal
foundation to invalidate a 2013 law that sought to cut pensions
for state government workers.
A bloc of four public-sector unions that opposed the city
pension cuts said Thursday's ruling "makes clear again that the
politicians who ran up the debt cannot run out on the bill or
dump the burden on public-service workers and retirees instead."
Chicago, the nation's third-biggest city, has been mired in
a financial crisis largely fueled by a $20 billion unfunded
pension liability in its four retirement systems.
Combined, the two Chicago pension funds at the center of
Thursday's ruling cover more than 78,000 active or inactive city
employees and retirees but have unfunded liabilities exceeding
$8 billion.
Without reforms, Chicago warned that the two funds would run
out of money within 10 to 13 years.
There was no immediate reaction to the ruling from Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.
The court's decision did not impact trading in Chicago
general obligation bonds Thursday.
"I believe the decision was largely expected and therefore
probably priced in," said Greg Saulnier, a market analyst at
Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Moody's Investors Services predicted Thursday's decision
would worsen Chicago's finances.
"Absent substantial budgetary adjustments, Chicago's pension
debt will grow for many years and, along with the court
invalidating the savings achieved with the city's reform, will
continue to drive the city's fixed costs higher," said David
Jacobson, a spokesman for the bond-rating agency.
Additional reporting by Karen Pierog; Writing by Fiona Ortiz;
Editing by W Simon and Bernadette Baum)