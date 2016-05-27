By Dave McKinney
| SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. May 27 Illinois Governor
Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill on Friday that would have enabled
Chicago to spread out pension payments to its public safety
workers' pensions, saving about $220 million for the city's
current budget.
The veto marks the second pension setback for Chicago. The
Illinois Supreme Court in March tossed out a 2014 law aimed at
saving the city's municipal and laborers' retirement systems
from insolvency.
"This bill continues the irresponsible practice of deferring
funding decisions necessary to ensure pension fund solvency well
into the future," the Republican governor said in his veto
message.
The bill would alter a 2010 state law that boosted payments
to public safety worker pensions in order to reach a 90 percent
funded level by 2040. Under the law, Chicago's payment jumps to
nearly $834 million this year from just $290.4 million last
year, according to city figures.
The vetoed legislation would have reduced the payment to
$619 million and allowed for smaller increases through 2020 than
under the 2010 law, as well as lengthened the time frame for the
police and fire funds to become 90 percent funded to 2055.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's fiscal 2016 budget, approved by
the city council in October, assumed the bill's enactment by
lowering the city's contribution to police and fire pensions by
about $220 million. The council also approved a $543 million
phased-in property tax exclusively for the two retirement
systems.
Emanuel blasted Rauner for the veto, accusing him of
forcing another tax hike on city residents "and using them as
pawns in his failed political agenda."
State assistance for Chicago and its financially troubled
public school system has become entangled in an impasse between
Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature.
While mayoral aides hinted at a push for an override of
Rauner's veto, such a move faces long odds of succeeding as the
measure failed to achieve a veto-proof majority in the Illinois
House, which passed the bill in a 65-42 vote. Seventy-one House
votes are required to override a gubernatorial veto.
(Additional reporting By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by
Andrew Hay)