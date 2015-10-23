CHICAGO Oct 23 The Illinois Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 17 in Chicago's attempt to reverse a lower court ruling that voided a law aimed at shoring up two of the city's financially shaky retirement systems, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

A Cook County Circuit Court judge in July rejected Chicago's arguments that the 2014 Illinois law provides a net benefit to workers and retirees because it will save the municipal and laborers' retirement systems from insolvency.

The city also unsuccessfully argued that the law was backed by a majority of affected labor unions.

The circuit court decision followed a May Illinois Supreme Court ruling in litigation over a 2013 law that reduced benefits for workers in state retirement systems. In that case, justices found public sector workers have iron-clad protection in the Illinois Constitution against pension benefit cuts.

The 2014 law required Chicago and workers in the municipal and laborers' systems to increase their pension contributions and replaced an automatic 3 percent annual cost-of-living increase for retirees with one tied to inflation. The inflation-linked increase would be skipped in some years.

Labor unions and retirees filed challenges to the law in December 2014, claiming it violates the state constitution.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has proposed a historic $543 million phased-in property tax hike to cover increased payments to the city's two other retirement systems covering public safety workers. The Chicago City Council is scheduled to vote on the tax increase and a fiscal 2016 budget on Wednesday.

