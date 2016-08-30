CHICAGO Aug 30 Chicago's action to increase
funding to its employee pension funds helped the city keep an
investment-grade credit rating and gain a stable outlook from
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday.
Fitch had dropped Chicago's general obligation rating to
BBB-minus, one step above the junk level, from BBB-plus in
March, assigning a negative outlook to the lower rating. The
downgrade came in the wake of an Illinois Supreme Court ruling
striking down a state law that would have boosted funding for
two of the city's four pension funds, which were headed toward
insolvency.
The credit rating agency on Tuesday affirmed the BBB-minus
rating on the city's $9.2 billion of outstanding GO bonds and
cited a "material increase" in pension funding, along with an
improved financial profile for the outlook change to stable from
negative.
Credit ratings for the nation's third-largest city have
tumbled into the low investment grade to junk levels due largely
to an unfunded pension liability that stood at $33.8 billion at
the end of fiscal 2015. Chicago has taken steps to address the
problem with a phased-in $543 million property tax increase for
police and fire pensions, a telephone surcharge increase for its
laborers' fund, and a proposed water and sewer tax to boost
funding for its largest fund, covering municipal workers.
"The stable outlook incorporates Fitch's expectation that
the city will continue to make progress toward structural
balance," Fitch said, referring to the city's chronic budget
deficit. The city estimated that gap at $137.6 million in fiscal
2017, which begins Jan. 1, down from a high of $654.7 million in
fiscal 2011.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Fitch's move "proof positive that
Chicago's finances are moving in the right direction."
"We are not going to solve the pension funding challenges
overnight, but we have made substantial progress to finally put
all four pension plans on a path to solvency, and we are
seeing favorable responses from ratings agencies," the mayor
said in a statement.
Negative outlooks remain on Chicago's Ba1 junk rating from
Moody's Investors Service and BBB-plus rating from Standard &
Poor's.
Chicago plans to sell about $1.25 billion of GO bonds later
this year.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)