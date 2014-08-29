BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
Aug 29 Standard & Poor's raised its rating on Chicago's senior-lien wastewater debt outstanding to 'AA' from 'AA-minus', citing the city's efforts to improve its financial position.
The city is "addressing its capital needs in a timely fashion and still maintains rates that will not stress its service base," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Corey Friedman said. (bit.ly/VSNQuG)
The agency also raised its rating on Chicago's second-lien wastewater revenue-secured debt outstanding to 'AA-minus' from 'A-plus'.
Standard & Poor's has assigned an 'AA-minus' long-term rating and stable outlook to the city's series 2014 second-lien wastewater transmission revenue project bonds. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)
