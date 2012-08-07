Aug 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday downgraded the Chicago Board of Education's general obligation rating to A-plus with a stable outlook from AA-minus, citing the use of reserve funds to help balance its fiscal 2013 budget and other fiscal problems.

"The downgrade reflects the board's budgeting of all of its unreserved operating reserves in its proposed 2013 budget and the challenges the board faces to return to balanced operations and maintain adequate reserves amid the state's fiscal woes, rising pension payments, and higher costs associated with a longer school day," S&P analyst John Kenward said in a statement.

The rating action affects $5.6 billion of outstanding debt and the sale next week of $500 million of GO bonds, according to Kenward.

The third-largest U.S. public school system has been hit by negative rating actions after unveiling a proposed $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget on July 6.

The budget calls for spending cuts, levying property taxes at a maximum rate and draining a fund balance to tackle a $665 million deficit.

Last month, Moody's Investors Service cut the district's rating to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to negative from stable. On Monday, Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on its A-plus rating to negative from stable.