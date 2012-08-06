CHICAGO Aug 6 Fitch Ratings on Monday revised the outlook on the Chicago Board of Education's A-plus general obligation rating to negative from stable, citing escalating pension costs and a contentious relationship with labor unions.

"Fitch recognizes the district's history of effectively addressing budgetary gaps but believes the upcoming combination of pressures is exceptionally difficult," the credit ratings agency said in a statement.

Fitch, which rates $5.6 billion of the school system's GO debt, said its already weak pension funded ratios had been further weakened by payment deferrals in recent years.

The Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school system, unveiled a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget last month that cuts spending, levies property taxes at a maximum rate and drains a fund balance to tackle a $665 million deficit.

The district's teachers have voted to authorize a strike if ongoing contract negotiations falter.

Fitch said the district's high level of discord with its teachers' union would make "the competing goals of managing expenses and improving educational standards difficult to achieve."

The district plans to sell later this month $500 million of GO bonds.

In July, Moody's Investors Service cut the school system's rating to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to negative from stable, citing mounting budgetary pressures.