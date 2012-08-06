PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO Aug 6 Fitch Ratings on Monday revised the outlook on the Chicago Board of Education's A-plus general obligation rating to negative from stable, citing escalating pension costs and a contentious relationship with labor unions.
"Fitch recognizes the district's history of effectively addressing budgetary gaps but believes the upcoming combination of pressures is exceptionally difficult," the credit ratings agency said in a statement.
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering a deeper restructuring than it first announced, including seeking outside financial help, as its late entry into OLED technology has caused the loss of business with Apple Inc , the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.