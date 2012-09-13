CHICAGO, Sept 13 A teachers strike against the
Chicago Public Schools is a negative credit factor for the
district, which may have to offer budget-busting salary
increases to reopen schools, Moody's Investors Service said on
T hur sday.
"The magnitude of the union's demands and the disruption
caused by the walk-out of 29,000 employees are credit negatives
for CPS," the credit rating agency said in a report.
The already strained budget for the nation's third-largest
school system could come under even more pressure depending on
the outcome of labor negotiations. While the fiscal 2013 budget
assumed a 2 percent salary hike over four years, the Chicago
Teachers Union, which was seeking a 30 percent increase over two
years, recently rejected the district's offer of a 16 percent
increase over four years, according to the report.
"Although the ultimate outcome of the negotiations remains
uncertain, it's highly likely that actual salary increases will
exceed budgeted salary increases," Moody's said.
On Thursday, there were signs that the strike, which began
on Monday, could end soon.
The district's $5.16 billion budget for the fiscal year that
began July 1 drained reserves and levied property taxes at a
maximum rate to help deal with a $665 million deficit.
The school system's shaky finances, along with rising
pension costs and contentious labor relations, led to credit
rating downgrades. Moody's dropped its rating to A1 with a
negative outlook from Aa3 in July.
On Thursday, the rating agency said the negative rating
outlook "encapsulates the likelihood of further credit
deterioration on a backdrop of narrow reserves, escalating
pension costs, and potential for unbudgeted increases in teacher
salaries."