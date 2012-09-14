CHICAGO, Sept 14 The Chicago area's public
transit agency unveiled a $2.5 billion bond program on Friday to
fix aging infrastructure and upgrade equipment.
The plan by the Regional Transportation Authority, which
oversees bus, subway and commuter train services, is predicated
on getting its debt limit raised by the Illinois General
Assembly.
The agency's timeline calls for legislative approval early
next year with bond sales beginning in the first half of 2014.
RTA Chairman John S. Gates Jr. told reporters in a
conference call that the agency has billions of dollars in
critical deferred maintenance that needs to be addressed over
the next 10 years amid a shortfall in federal and state funding
for capital projects.
"This is a strong first step for meeting our needs over the
next five years," he said, referring to the bond plan.
RTA officials said the bonds, which would sold over five
years, make sense given the agency's AA credit rating, which is
higher than that of the service boards it oversees, as well as
above Illinois' rating. They expect revenue growth will cover
debt service.
The RTA is projecting that sales taxes collected in six
counties to fund mass transit and state matching funds will
increase by $96 million in 2014 and keep climbing through 2022,
when revenue would be $261 million higher. Debt service for the
bonds was estimated at $161 million in 2022.
Moody's Investors Service rates the RTA Aa3, while its
rating with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is AA. Both
ratings have stable outlooks. However, Fitch Ratings has a
negative outlook on the RTA's AA rating due to Illinois' fiscal
problems, which have led to chronic delays in sending funding to
the transit agency.
The RTA also wants legislative approval to streamline the
way it divvies up funding among the Chicago Transit Authority,
Metra commuter rail and Pace suburban bus services.