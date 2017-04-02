April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said
they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the
sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was
seen on Facebook Live in March.
"Tonight, CPD (Chicago Police Department) arrested the first
of several juvenile offenders in the Facebook sexual assault
incident," the department's chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi
said on Twitter, adding that a news conference would provide
further details on Sunday.
The mother of the victim of the March assault had approached
police after an unrelated news conference and shown them images
of her daughter being assaulted by five or six young men.
The mother said the girl's uncle had told her about a video
on Facebook Live that showed the assault. The high school
freshman had gone to the store and her mother became concerned
when she did not return.
The March incident was among several in recent months in
Chicago in which the social media site has played a role in
broadcasting apparent crimes.
The shooting death in February on the city's West Side of a
2-year-old boy was captured on Facebook Live by his aunt, who
was also shot. In January, an attack by four people on a
19-year-old man with special needs was partially broadcast on
the social media site. The four accused in the attack have
pleaded not guilty.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud in New York; Editing by Randy Fabi)