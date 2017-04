SYDNEY May 6 U.S. corn and wheat futures fell more than 2 percent in early Asian trading on Monday, as fears over the slow planting pace for corn eased.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures, the most actively traded contract, fell 2.53 percent to $6.44-1/2 a bushel by 0009 GMT, having closed little changed in the previous session.

July wheat fell 1.84 percent to $7.07-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)