Feb 19 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : * SEC says charges former shaw group executive Scott zeringue and his

brother-in-law with insider trading * SEC says zeringue and his brother-in-law jesse roberts traded on confidential

information about expected acquisition by Chicago Bridge & iron co * SEC says the defendants and others made nearly $1 million of illegal profit

after merger announcement caused shaw's stock price to rise * SEC says zeringue previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges and will pay

$96,000 to settle SEC civil charges; SEC also says roberts has now been

criminally charged * SEC says roberts made more than $765,000 by illegally trading call options