Jan 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday raised the Chicago Housing Authority's issuer credit rating to double-A from AA-minus citing changes in the company's criteria.

S&P said the rating reflects the authority's extremely strong overall management, a very strong enterprise risk profile, and a very strong financial risk profile.

The company also raised its long-term rating on the authority's $25 million taxable revenue bonds series 2010 Build America Bonds to double-A from AA-minus.