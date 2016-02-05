(Corrects headline to say "Chinese investor group", not
"China-led")
Feb 5 Chicago Stock Exchange Inc, one of the
oldest stock exchanges in the United States, said on Friday it
would be bought by an investor group led by China's Chongqing
Casin Enterprise Group.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Together, we have a unique opportunity to help develop
financial markets in China over the longer term and to bring
exciting Chinese growth companies to U.S. investors," Chongqing
Casin Chairman Shengju Lu said in a statement.
Chicago Stock Exchange's Chief Executive John Kerin said
the deal would give the company additional resources to pursue
the launch of its new product, CHX Snap, in the spring of 2016.
Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group, a privately held firm
founded in 1997, is focused on investments in real estate
development and financial holdings.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Anil D'Silva)