(Adds statement from Chico's; updates share price)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 2 Activist investor Barington
Capital turned up the heat on apparel chain Chico's FAS
on Thursday with specific demands to cut costs, boost revenue
and buy back more shares one week after mounting a fight to win
two board seats.
The New York-based hedge fund, which owns a 1.5 percent
stake in the retailer, said it wants Chico's to slash selling,
general and administrative costs by $100 million, improve
merchandising and grow its Soma intimate apparel brand by 200 to
300 stores over the next five years.
It also warned the company against making new acquisitions
and urged it to keep buying back stock now that the share price
has fallen.
In response, Chico's said that many of the suggestions are
already being considered and that its leaders have the skills
and expertise to "fully realize the value of the Company."
After weeks of private discussions, Barington went public
with its demands to ratchet up pressure on a company it thinks
can perform better.
"Chico's could more than double its earnings per share in
three years, which we estimate could translate to a stock price
of approximately $25 to $27 per share," Barington's founder,
James Mitarotonda, wrote to Chico's board chairman, David
Walker, in a letter attached to a public filing.
Shares of Chico's, which caters to older women, have fallen
33 percent over the last 12 months while the S&P 500 apparel
retail index has dropped 0.2 percent in the same period.
Chico's shares on Thursday were up 3.8 percent at $11.42.
Barington nominated Mitarotonda, who started his career at
Bloomingdale's and has made successful retail investments
before, plus former Macy's executive Janet Grove as
directors. Chico's nominated retail executives Bonnie Brooks,
vice chairman of Hudson's Bay Company, and Bill Simon.
Chico's last year hired Shelley Broader as its chief
executive, and Mitarotonda criticized the current board for her
generous pay. Broader's pay package is almost twice as large as
what some rival CEOs earn, Mitarotonda wrote, complaining that
the bulk of the $13.5 million package is not tied to performance
goals.
Chico's plans shareholder-friendly changes by proposing that
directors be elected every year, and Broader disclosed more cost
cuts when the company reported earnings last week.
"We recognize Mr. Mitarotonda's interest in serving on the
Board. However, Chico's FAS already has a catalyst for change
with Ms. Broader, and with her new team and our new Board
candidates," the company said in a statement.
Mitarotonda took aim at the company's board nominees saying
Brooks might have a conflict because she works for a competitor.
While Broader may like having friends in the board room,
Mitarotonda wrote, "It is more important that she be surrounded
with experienced directors that are solely focused on creating
long-term value for shareholders and will not feel constrained
to challenge the CEO if necessary."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)