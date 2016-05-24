May 23 Activist investor Barington Capital Group
LP is nominating two directors to women's apparel retailer
Chico's FAS Inc's board of directors, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The hedge fund is arguing that the company's costs are too
high relative to its peers and that its centralized structure is
inefficient, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1WOARrz)
Chico's declined to comment. Barington did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The retailer faces the prospect of a proxy fight at its
annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for July 21, the people
were cited as saying.
Chico's has been cooperating with Barington, has begun
addressing some of its concerns and has separately been seeking
new members to strengthen its nine-member board, the Journal
reported.
One of the Barington nominees is said to be a former
high-ranking executive at department store chain Macy's Inc
, the Journal said.
In a bid to avoid a proxy fight with the activist investor,
cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc agreed in March to
give Barington the right to approve the appointment of an
independent director after months of pressure from the hedge
fund.
