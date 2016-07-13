July 13 Chico's FAS Inc said proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote for the apparel retailer's nominees at an upcoming shareholder meeting, strengthening its position in a proxy fight against activist investor Barington Capital.

This is the second major proxy advisory firm, after ISS, to back the company's nominees.

"We see little, if any, reason to support the Dissident's (Barington's) solicitation," Glass Lewis said in a report on Tuesday.

"Comprehensive and positive changes are already underway at Chico's, and in our view the Dissident's director nominees have less to contribute to that progress than the board's well-qualified nominees."

Barington has nominated its founder, James Mitarotonda, and Janet Grove, a former Macy's Inc executive, to serve on Chico's board to improve operating performance and cut costs.

Chico's has picked Bonnie Brooks, vice chairman of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co and Bill Simon, the former head of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's U.S. unit.

The annual meeting of the company is scheduled for July 21. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)