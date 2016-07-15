July 15 Activist hedge fund Barington Capital
Group L.P. said on Friday it was withdrawing its nominees to the
board of women's apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc, days
after two major proxy advisers backed the company's nominees.
Barington, which owns 1.5 percent of Chico's shares, said it
remains "committed" to its investment in the company and would
continue to "carefully monitor" its performance. (prn.to/29IeV0y)
Barington had nominated its founder, James Mitarotonda, and
Janet Grove, a former Macy's Inc executive, for Chico's
board, urging the company to improve its operating performance
and cut costs.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
