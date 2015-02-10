Feb 10 Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners is
in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The company's shares were up 10 percent in extended trading
on Tuesday.
The private equity firm has been seeking funding to buy
Chico's, the newspaper reported quoting one of the people. (on.wsj.com/17bKgSL)
There was no guarantee of a deal, or that another company
would not buy Chico's instead, the WSJ said.
Sycamore declined to comment. Chico's FAS was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)