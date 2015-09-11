(Adds Sycamore comment, details and shares)
Sept 11 Women's apparel maker Chico's FAS Inc
is considering selling itself after being approached by
private equity firms, including Sycamore Partners, Bloomberg
reported on Friday.
Sycamore has made an offer, while Chico's continues to be in
talks with other bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1NurmJl)
Chico's shares rose nearly 12 percent to $16.90 in extended
trading on Friday.
The company has hired investment bank Peter J. Solomon to
explore options available to it, Bloomberg said.
Chico's and Peter J. Solomon were not immediately available
for comment. Sycamore declined comment.
Reuters reported in February that Sycamore was in talks to
buy Chico's and was securing debt financing for a deal that
could reach $3 billion.
Chico's, which caters to women over the age of 40 years, has
been struggling to boost sales in the face of increased
competition from fast-fashion retailers such as H&M Hennes &
Mauritz AB.
The company said in August it would exit its Boston Proper
business as it focuses on its Chico's brand business.
Up to Friday's close of $15.12, Chico's stock had fallen
nearly 7 percent this year.
