* Q3 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.20

* Q3 rev $538.5 mln vs est $548.9 mln

* Shares fall 17 pct to touch yr-low

By Ranjita Ganesan

Nov 22 Women's clothing retailer Chico's FAS Inc warned that its margins will remain under pressure as it offers higher discounts to draw shoppers in the holiday season, dragging its shares down 17 percent to their lowest in a year.

U.S. retailers are banking on deeper discounts to attract bargain-hungry shoppers ahead of the winter holidays. But discounts, along with rising costs, are eating into their profits.

Last week, Gap Inc, the biggest clothes retailer in the United States, said it would "compete aggressively" on discounts in the crucial holiday period.

Chains like Chico's and Ann Inc, which mostly cater to women over 35, have benefited from increased traffic as they overhauled their merchandise, but have had to discount to take a bigger slice of their customers' limited budgets.

Chico's has also been forced to take markdowns to clear out piled-up inventory. It ended the third quarter with inventory of $247 million, versus $179 million last year.

"The company is clearly in a tough spot especially at Chico's brand... although management is taking corrective measures, we remain cautious given the ongoing difficult economy and highly promotional retail environment," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a client note.

Chico's posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as higher discounts on its core namesake brand hurt margins. Gross margins fell 100 basis points to 56 percent in the latest reported quarter.

"Gross margin will decline 100-200 basis points (in the fourth quarter)...reflecting a highly promotional missy sector along with a need to align end of year inventories," Finance Chief Pamela Knous said on a conference call with analysts.

The company's results were in stark contrast to those of Ann, which last week posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as more full-price sales of its popular LOFT brand boosted margins.

Fort Myers, Florida-based Chico's, which runs the White House/Black Market chain, also outlined a new plan to buy back up to $200 million of its common shares, replacing its previous program, which still had room for $24.2 million in share repurchases.

Analyst Konik cut his price target on the stock by $3 to $11.

Chico's shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value since the company posted second-quarter results in July, were trading down at $9.58, their lowest in more than a year, on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Hezron Selvi, Viraj Nair)