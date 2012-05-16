Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
May 16 Chico's FAS Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped mainly by strong comparable store sales and the addition of new stores.
First-quarter net income rose to $53.6 million, or 32 cents per share, from $45.9 million, or 26 cents per share, last year.
Sales rose about 21 percent to $650.8 million.
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.