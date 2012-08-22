Aug 22 Women's apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc
reported second-quarter results above Wall Street
expectations as new products and vibrant styles helped it sell
its merchandise at full prices.
Gross margins in the quarter were 56.4 percent, up 30 basis
points from last year.
Chico's raised the low end of its full-year net sales
forecast to $2.55 billion from $2.50 billion. It maintained the
top end of the outlook at $2.60 billion. Analysts on average
were expecting $2.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ended July 28, earnings rose to $53.4
million, or 32 cents, from $43.4 million, or 25 cents a year
ago.
Revenue increased 16 percent to $641.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 30 cents on
revenue of $641.3 million.
Shares of Chico's closed at $17.08 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They have gained more than half their value
since the beginning of the year.