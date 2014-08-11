BRIEF-NH Hotels finalises agreement with Hesperia to manage 28 hotels in Spain
* Said on Wednesday it signed the final agreement with Grupo Inversor Hesperia to rebranding and investing in repositioning its portfolio of hotels
Aug 11 Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd
* Says to purchase 100 percent stake in Xiongfeng Xigui Metal Material Co Ltd worth 905.8 million yuan (147.21 million US dollar) via cash and share issue
* Says plans private placement to raise up to 301.93 million yuan to fund the acquisition
* Says trading in its shares resumed on Aug 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pKdXyv; bit.ly/XbSPrQ
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1530 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, April 20 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, reflecting weakness in India and the earlier timing of the Chinese New year.