Aug 11 Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd

* Says to purchase 100 percent stake in Xiongfeng Xigui Metal Material Co Ltd worth 905.8 million yuan (147.21 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans private placement to raise up to 301.93 million yuan to fund the acquisition

* Says trading in its shares resumed on Aug 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pKdXyv; bit.ly/XbSPrQ

(1 US dollar = 6.1530 Chinese yuan)